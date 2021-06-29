Offshore Technology Conference Speakers Announced

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), one of the world's largest offshore energy technology-focused events, on Tuesday announced the names of executives participating in this year’s Opening General Session panel and first-ever Executive Dialogue series.

The event, held annually in Houston, and canceled last year to the coronavirus outbreak, will this year be held in mid-August.

According to the organizers, the Opening General Session panel and the first-ever Executive Dialogue series will discuss the role of the offshore sector in meeting global energy and sustainability challenges and creating new, viable pathways to achieve net-zero by 2050.

"OTC serves as a critical forum for the leading industry experts to discuss, debate and deliberate the innovations and technologies shaping the next generation of offshore resource development,” said Leigh Ann Runyan, Executive Director, OTC.

"Right now, the industry is at an inflection point as energy companies are tasked with meeting increasing demand, while helping facilitate a low-carbon future. This year, we look forward to engaging our tableau of speakers in meaningful conversations about these challenges and other critical issues facing the offshore energy sector.”

The Opening General Session will be held Monday, 16 August from 9:00-10:30 a.m. CST and the Executive Dialogue Series will take place throughout the day on Monday, 16 August and Tuesday, 17 August.



Opening General Session Panelists:



During the Opening General Session, panelists will discuss the potential pathways for achieving mid-century climate goals and the role of the offshore sector in deploying low-carbon energy technologies and reducing our global carbon footprint.

Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer – Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Drilling

Amy Bowe, Head of Carbon Research – WoodMackenzie

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea – TechnipFMC

Bill Langin, Senior Vice President – Deepwater Exploration, Shell

Erik Milito, President – National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) (Moderator)



Executive Dialogue Presenters:

The Executive Dialogue Series is a new 2021 initiative aimed at engaging executives at the top of their respective fields in thoughtful discussions about the innovations, corporate shifts, and policies needed to drive the future of offshore energy and the energy transition forward.

Damian Bednarz, External Affairs Director – EnBW (co-presenting)

Dr. David Callender, President and Chief Executive Officer – Memorial Hermann Health System

Peter Green, Deputy Laboratory Director, Science and Technology – National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Katie Mehnert, CEO – ALLY Energy

Ester Morales, Executive Director – Clean Energy Leadership Institute*

Bill Vass, Vice President Engineering – Amazon Web Services

Daryl Wilson, Executive Director – Hydrogen Council



OTC 2021 will be held as a hybrid event at NRG Park in Houston 16-19 August 2021 and will include both in-person and virtual programming.