Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nigeria's Senate to Present Long-awaited Oil Overhaul Bill for Passage

June 29, 2021

Illustration - Image by Jan/AdobeStock
Illustration - Image by Jan/AdobeStock

Nigeria's senate will present a long-awaited oil overhaul bill to the full chamber for passage on Tuesday, according to an order paper seen by Reuters.

The president sent the bill to the National Assembly in September last year, and presentation to the full chamber means the senate is ready to pass the package, although the timeline of passage was not immediately clear.

The bill aims to modernize Nigeria's petroleum industry and attract a shrinking pool of global fossil fuel investment dollars. Observers had hoped the political alignment of the presidency and the National Assembly would break a cycle of failure that has stalked overhaul efforts for 20 years.

But the House has not updated its timeline for considering the bill, and sources told Reuters the chamber could be a bigger obstacle to quick passage.

There are demands for big changes to the bill, including from community leaders seeking an increased share of revenue, could push its passage into late this year.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Libby George, writing by Libby George; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Energy Production Africa Activity Regulations

Related Offshore News

Credit:Luan/AdobeStock

Engineering Firm Wood to Pay $177M to Settle Amec Foster...
Stena IceMax - Credit: Iulian Hirlea/MarineTraffic.com

Energean Charters Stena Drillship for Drilling Campaign...


Trending Offshore News

A PGS Titan-class vessel - Credit: PGS

ExxonMobil Hires PGS for 4D Survey Offshore Guyana
Production
Credit: Stiesdal

Shell, RWE Hire Akselos to Build Digital Model of...
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Building trust in pipeline transportation of CO2

Markets: FPSOs

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

TechnipFMC Wins Subsea Contract for Petrobras’ Búzios 6-9 Fields

TechnipFMC Wins Subsea Contract for Petrobras’ Búzios 6-9 Fields

Mexico's Pemex Unlikely to Get Credit Rating Upgrade, Moody's Says

Mexico's Pemex Unlikely to Get Credit Rating Upgrade, Moody's Says

Ailing Crewman Medecaved from Accommodation Barge off Puerto Rico

Ailing Crewman Medecaved from Accommodation Barge off Puerto Rico

Siem Offshore's CFO Resigns

Siem Offshore's CFO Resigns

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine