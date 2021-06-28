Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Report: ADNOC to Deepen Crude Oil Term Supply Cut

June 28, 2021

(File Photo: ADNOC)
(File Photo: ADNOC)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will reduce the volume of crude oil it supplies to Asian term buyers by 15% in September, according to six sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The cut was much deeper compared with a reduction of 5% in term volume allocation for crude oil cargo loading in August, three of the sources said. ADNOC did not provide a reason for the deeper cuts, the sources said.

ADNOC declined to comment on such issues.

The move came as a surprise for some market participants ahead of an upcoming OPEC+ meeting on July 1. It was not immediately clear why ADNOC was making a deeper supply cut for crude oil loading in September for its term contract customers.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, is returning 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market from May through July as part of a plan to gradually unwind last year's record oil output curbs.

Sources told Reuters last Tuesday that OPEC+ was discussing a further easing of oil output cuts from August as oil prices rise on demand recovery, but no decision had been taken yet on the exact volume to bring back to the market. 

(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Toby Chopra, Louise Heavens and Steve Orlofsky)

Production Middle East Activity

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - An FPSO - Credit: SimonPeter/AdobeStock

Australia's Oil Industry Slams 'Extreme' Levy for Timor...
A vessel previously owned by Polarcus / Credit: smp/MarineTraffic.com

Seismic Firm Polarcus Set for Business Wind-down,...


Trending Offshore News

Petrobras HQ - Image by Celso Pupo/AdobeStock

TechnipFMC Pays Final Installment to Petrobras in Bribery...
Energy
Illustration: A Chevron platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico / Credit:steve coons/MarineTraffic.com

Chevron: No Plans to Shrink Oil & Gas Business
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

The Total Deepwater Roadmap

Tech Files: Mooring Systems, Anchor Handling & Station Keeping

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

TotalEnergies Books Shelf Drilling Jack-up for Nigerian Drilling Campaign

TotalEnergies Books Shelf Drilling Jack-up for Nigerian Drilling Campaign

Australia's Oil Industry Slams 'Extreme' Levy for Timor Sea Field Decommissioning

Australia's Oil Industry Slams 'Extreme' Levy for Timor Sea Field Decommissioning

Saipem Charters Ultra-deepwater Drillship from Samsung Heavy Industries

Saipem Charters Ultra-deepwater Drillship from Samsung Heavy Industries

PXGEO Buys Fugro's OBN Subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions

PXGEO Buys Fugro's OBN Subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine