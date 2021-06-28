CNOOC's Starts Production from Weizhou 11-2 Phase 2

Chinese oil company CNOOC said Monday it had kicked off production from Weizhou 11-2 oilfield phase II project.

The Weizhou 11-2 oilfield phase II project is situated in the South China Sea's Beibu Gulf, at a water depth of around 40 meters.

"In addition to fully utilizing the existing processing facilities of Weizhou 11-2 oilfield, the project has built one simple unmanned wellhead platform," CNOOC said.

A total of 13 development wells are planned, including 7 production wells and 6 water injection wells.

The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 6,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022. CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in Weizhou 11-2 oilfield phase II project.

Last week, CNOOC brought online Lingshui 17-2, the first deepwater gas field fully operated by a Chinese company.

The offshore gas development, located in the South China Sea, is expected to reach peak production of 328 million cubic feet of natural gas and 6,751 barrels of condensate per day in 2022.