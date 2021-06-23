Petrofac Continues as Duty Holder at EnQuest's Kittiwake Platform

Oilfield services firm Petrofac will continue supporting the Kittiwake platform offshore the UK, following the award of a one-year contract extension from the oil company EnQuest.

Under the terms of the contract, Petrofac will continue in its capacity as Duty Holder of Kittiwake, a role it has held with EnQuest since 2014, and the asset’s previous owners since 2003.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services business, said: "The renewal of this key contract is testament to the strength of our relationship with EnQuest and our deep understanding of the Kittiwake platform.

"In October last year our asset teams marked 15-years without a lost time incident – a significant milestone which demonstrates the collaborative nature of our agreement and our collective commitment to safe and successful energy production."

The Kittiwake platform is located 160km east of Aberdeen, in Licence block 21/18. The platform stands in a water depth of 85m.

The Kittiwake platform was installed in 1990 and is a fixed steel platform situated over the Kittiwake field. The Kittiwake field itself is no longer on production, but the platform processes production from a number of subsea tie-backs.

Petrofac's shorten said: “Over the term of our 18-year role on Kittiwake, we have managed a wide range of operational work scopes and brownfield projects enabling operational efficiencies and production improvement.

"We look forward to building on these efforts over the coming year through the successful completion of a number of planned subsea campaigns, which will maximize production volumes and further enhance our 2021 operational performance, including energy efficiency and emissions reductions.”