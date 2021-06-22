Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil May Hit $100 but Volatility Will Grow, Say Energy CEOs

June 22, 2021

© igorkol_ter / Adobe Stock
© igorkol_ter / Adobe Stock

Benchmark oil prices could hit $100 a barrel and price volatility could also grow due to lower investments and the energy transition, the heads of top energy companies said on Tuesday.

"There is quite a chance to reach $100 but we could see again in the coming years some lows as we have been accustomed to volatility," TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said at the Qatar Economic Forum.

Crude prices climbed on Tuesday to a more than two-year high above $75 a barrel.

"We're probably going to see both $50 and $100 oil, don't ask me about sequence though," Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden told the event.

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Wood said, "Coming out of the pandemic and the lack of investment in our industry, I think it's going to exacerbate the supply and demand tightness as the economy's pick back up again."

Wood added: "And then with time we'll see supply pickup and rebalance so we'll see both of those but in the shorter term probably higher prices."


(Reporting by Ron Bousso, Julia Payne and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Energy Oil Oil Price

Related Offshore News

Floating substation for offshore wind - File Photo: Hitachi ABB Power Grids

BW Ideol, Hitachi ABB Power Grids Working on Floating...
Terra Nova FPSO - Terra Nova FPSO - Image by Andy Crawley - MarineTraffic

Suncor, Partners Reach Tentative Deal on Future Path for...


Trending Offshore News

© cherylvb / Adobe Stock

Exxon to Cut US Workforce by Up to 10% Annually
Industry News
For illustration only - BP's Andrew platform in the UK North Sea. (Credit: BP)

Higher Oil Prices to Make Asset Sales Easier, BP Says
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

The History and Future of Subsea Well Access and Light Well Intervention

Leading Off: Subsea Cable Failure

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

Greener Oil or Green Industry? Gridlock Puts Norway in a Bind

Greener Oil or Green Industry? Gridlock Puts Norway in a Bind

Taiwan: Refiner CPC Cleaning Up Offshore Oil Spill

Taiwan: Refiner CPC Cleaning Up Offshore Oil Spill

Baker Hughes CEO Calls for Regulatory Incentives on Emissions

Baker Hughes CEO Calls for Regulatory Incentives on Emissions

First Gas from Tolmount Field Expected in July, Harbour Energy Says

First Gas from Tolmount Field Expected in July, Harbour Energy Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine