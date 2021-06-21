Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MSS Wins Libra Consortium Contract in Brazil

June 21, 2021

Photo courtesy Maersk Supply Service
Photo courtesy Maersk Supply Service

Maersk Supply Service reports winning a solutions project contract for the Libra Consortium in Brazil for the pre-lay of anchors to a newbuild FPSO in Brazil, a project integrating engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) with offshore execution to be carried out in 2021 and 2022.

“With this contract, we will be ramping up our activities in Brazil significantly and will be developing further our office in Rio de Janeiro. We look forward to working closely with Petrobras as the lead operator for Libra Consortium,” dsif Rafael Thome, Managing Director for Maersk Supply Service in Latin America.

Maersk Supply Service is contracted by the Libra Consortium, comprising of Petrobras (Operator, with 40%), Shell Brasil (20%), TotalEnergies (20%), CNODC (10%) and CNOOC Limited (10%). The Consortium also has the participation of the Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A.(PPSA) as the manager of the Production Sharing Contract. The work consists of pre-laying 24 torpedo anchors, each weighing 120 tonnes and 23 metres long, on 2.000 metres of water depth offshore Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, at the Mero 2 Project, and Maersk Supply Service will be responsible for all activities from engineering, procurement and offshore execution.

Photo courtesy Maersk Supply Service

Brazil Contracts Activity FPSO

