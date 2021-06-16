Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Contract Extension: Wood to Keep Supporting Equinor's Offshore Assets in Norway

June 16, 2021

Grane platform - Photo Øyvind Hagen/Equinor
Grane platform - Photo Øyvind Hagen/Equinor

Engineering firm Wood has secured an extension of its existing framework agreement with the Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor. 

Wood will continue to support Equinor's offshore assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf as part of the agreement.

"With the agreement extending through to Q1 2023, Wood will work with Equinor to drive down costs, increase efficiency, and improve sustainability across the company’s Snorre A, Snorre B, Visund, Grane, and Martin Linge platforms," Wood said Tuesday.

"While ensuring reliable and safe production, Wood will tap into its global decarbonization expertise to identify and implement solutions that will play a key role in optimizing energy consumption and reducing carbon emissions across the assets, supporting Equinor on their journey towards a more sustainable, integrated energy future," Wood added.

Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s President for Operations in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said: “We are delighted to continue to strengthen and grow our global relationship with Equinor, particularly as we work together to deliver safe and competitive solutions for offshore conventional assets, while seeking opportunities to accelerate the journey to net-zero carbon emissions."

 

Industry News Engineering Activity Decarbonization

Related Offshore News

Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher (file photo: Santos)

Decarbonization an Opportunity, Not a Threat for...
Edvard Grieg platform / Credit: Lundin Energy

UTC: The Race to the Lowest Emission Barrel


Trending Offshore News

An FPSO Offshore Brazil - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Petrobras Orders $2.3B FPSO from Saipem, DSME JV
Vessels
Illustration - Offshore rigs in Norway - Credit: anetlanda/AdobeStock

Climate Activists Take a Swing at Norwegian Arctic...
Drilling

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Editorial

Integrated Cable Protection & Stability System Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

UTC: The Race to the Lowest Emission Barrel

UTC: The Race to the Lowest Emission Barrel

UTC: Norwegian Activity – and Focus on Emissions – Increasing

UTC: Norwegian Activity – and Focus on Emissions – Increasing

North Oil Company Books JDC Jack-Up Rig for Al-Shaheen Operations

North Oil Company Books JDC Jack-Up Rig for Al-Shaheen Operations

China’s Guandong Province to Offer Subsidies to Offshore Wind Projects

China’s Guandong Province to Offer Subsidies to Offshore Wind Projects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine