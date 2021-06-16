Contract Extension: Wood to Keep Supporting Equinor's Offshore Assets in Norway

Engineering firm Wood has secured an extension of its existing framework agreement with the Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor.

Wood will continue to support Equinor's offshore assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf as part of the agreement.

"With the agreement extending through to Q1 2023, Wood will work with Equinor to drive down costs, increase efficiency, and improve sustainability across the company’s Snorre A, Snorre B, Visund, Grane, and Martin Linge platforms," Wood said Tuesday.

"While ensuring reliable and safe production, Wood will tap into its global decarbonization expertise to identify and implement solutions that will play a key role in optimizing energy consumption and reducing carbon emissions across the assets, supporting Equinor on their journey towards a more sustainable, integrated energy future," Wood added.

Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s President for Operations in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said: “We are delighted to continue to strengthen and grow our global relationship with Equinor, particularly as we work together to deliver safe and competitive solutions for offshore conventional assets, while seeking opportunities to accelerate the journey to net-zero carbon emissions."