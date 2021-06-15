Grandweld Delivers Four Crewboats for HSM

UAE shipbuilder Grandweld Shipyards reports it has delivered four crew boats for Saudi-based offshore oil and gas services provider High Seas Marine Industrial Services Co. (HSM).

The newbuilds were handed over within a span of 14 months, despite the numerous challenges of the pandemic. They will be used to support HSM client Saudi Aramco.

Grandweld said the newbuild project involved design specifications unlike existing market requirements, leading the shipyard to tackle several design challenges such as the use of a different kind of block, larger beam and deck space, more depth, higher number of engines with an added fourth engine that will give the vessel speed and extra reserve power to help her perform to the optimum all her life.

Eng. Ibrahim Al Saeed, Managing Director of High Seas Marine Industrial Services Co., said, “The four newbuilds have new specifications that do not exist in the market. Hence, selecting the right partner for this project was crucial. We were certain that a reliable shipyard like Grandweld would be apt to design and build the required vessels as per the new requirements without any hassle.”

Al Saeed added, “Usually crew boats are about speed, but apart from speed above 30 knots, other requirements from our end-user included comfort for the crew and high stability. Additionally, the boats are designed to operate under and withstand tough rough weather conditions. So, they are heavier, have a deeper draft and are equipped with extra reserve power. To attain this, we had to achieve speed at 85% MCR not at 100 per cent MCR. This will ensure that throughout the years the vessel will continue to perform in accordance with the current requirement with reserve.”