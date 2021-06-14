Lundin Energy Lifts Output Forecast

Swedish oil firm Lundin Energy raised its full-year production forecast on Monday and said output had exceeded forecasts at all its key fields.

The company now expects daily output for 2021 to average between 180,000-195,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), up from the original guidance of 170,000-190,000 boepd.

A scheduled increase in output at western Europe's largest oilfield, Norway's Johan Sverdrup, had gone more rapidly than expected, Lundin said in a statement.

Operator Equinor holds a 42.6% stake in Sverdrup, Lundin Energy has 20%, Petoro holds 17.36%, Aker BP owns 11.57% and TotalEnergies has 8.44%.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)