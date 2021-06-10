Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker Offshore Wind Names CFO

June 10, 2021

Credit: Aker Solutions (File Image)
Credit: Aker Solutions (File Image)
Illustration only - Credit:chungking/AdobeStock
Illustration only - Credit:chungking/AdobeStock

Tom Selwood has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Aker Offshore Wind, the recently established Norwegian floating wind developer. 

Selwood joins the company from Aker Horizons’ commercial finance unit where he has worked with M&A and financing for offshore wind projects. 

Before joining Aker Horizons in 2020, Selwood served as Vice President, Commercial Finance at Aker Energy.

 Previous experience includes roles at Aker Solutions, where he was responsible for developing financing structures with investment partners and Export Credit Agencies, private equity-owned offshore services group Acteon, as well as working in M&A at UK insurer Aviva.

"We are pleased that Tom is taking the position as CFO of Aker Offshore Wind, where he will play a critical role and utilize his significant commercial and financial acumen to support the development of Aker Offshore Wind and help realize major renewable energy projects around the world,” says Kristian Røkke, Chairman of Aker Offshore Wind.  

Selwood is a Chartered Accountant, having qualified with PwC, and holds a BA (Hons) in Economics from the University of East Anglia in the UK. He will join Aker Offshore Wind from August 1, replacing Ola Fosse, acting CFO.

As previously reported, some two weeks ago, Aker Offshore Wind announced the appointment of Philippe Kavafyan, the former CEO of offshore wind turbine manufacturer MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, as its Chief Executive Officer.

Aker Offshore Wind, created last year as an Aker Solutions spinoff, describes itself as a pioneer in industrializing the floating wind market, "which is expected to emerge as one of the most efficient renewable energy sources."

Today, around 80% of the world’s offshore wind resources are in waters deeper than 60 meters, unsuitable for bottom-fixed foundations. According to Aker Offshore Wind, the company is currently working to develop offshore wind projects in the US, South Korea, UK, Norway, and Sweden.

Energy People Activity People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - Credit: Yinson

Yinson to Conduct pre-FEED for TotalEnergies' Suriname,...
Credit:Fokke/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind Could Produce Affordable Hydrogen by 2035 ,...


Trending Offshore News

David Dickson (File Photo: McDermott)

McDermott CEO David Dickson Resigns. Interim CEO Named
Energy
Stena DrillMAX - Credit: Michael Turner Meredith/MarineTraffic.com

ExxonMobil Finds More Oil in Stabroek Block Offshore...
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

Wood Chairman Franklin Joins Kosmos Energy Board

Wood Chairman Franklin Joins Kosmos Energy Board

Neptune Energy: Tech Built for Astronauts to Reduce Need for Offshore Travel

Neptune Energy: Tech Built for Astronauts to Reduce Need for Offshore Travel

Equinor Drills Two Dry Wells in North Sea, Off Norway

Equinor Drills Two Dry Wells in North Sea, Off Norway

Harbour Energy Charters Two Solstad PSVs

Harbour Energy Charters Two Solstad PSVs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine