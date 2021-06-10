Aker Offshore Wind Names CFO

Tom Selwood has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Aker Offshore Wind, the recently established Norwegian floating wind developer.

Selwood joins the company from Aker Horizons’ commercial finance unit where he has worked with M&A and financing for offshore wind projects.

Before joining Aker Horizons in 2020, Selwood served as Vice President, Commercial Finance at Aker Energy.

Previous experience includes roles at Aker Solutions, where he was responsible for developing financing structures with investment partners and Export Credit Agencies, private equity-owned offshore services group Acteon, as well as working in M&A at UK insurer Aviva.

"We are pleased that Tom is taking the position as CFO of Aker Offshore Wind, where he will play a critical role and utilize his significant commercial and financial acumen to support the development of Aker Offshore Wind and help realize major renewable energy projects around the world,” says Kristian Røkke, Chairman of Aker Offshore Wind.

Selwood is a Chartered Accountant, having qualified with PwC, and holds a BA (Hons) in Economics from the University of East Anglia in the UK. He will join Aker Offshore Wind from August 1, replacing Ola Fosse, acting CFO.

As previously reported, some two weeks ago, Aker Offshore Wind announced the appointment of Philippe Kavafyan, the former CEO of offshore wind turbine manufacturer MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, as its Chief Executive Officer.

Aker Offshore Wind, created last year as an Aker Solutions spinoff, describes itself as a pioneer in industrializing the floating wind market, "which is expected to emerge as one of the most efficient renewable energy sources."

Today, around 80% of the world’s offshore wind resources are in waters deeper than 60 meters, unsuitable for bottom-fixed foundations. According to Aker Offshore Wind, the company is currently working to develop offshore wind projects in the US, South Korea, UK, Norway, and Sweden.