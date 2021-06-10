Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
McDermott Names Mukherjee COO

June 10, 2021

Samik Mukherjee - Credit: McDermott
Samik Mukherjee - Credit: McDermott

Offshore energy services provider McDermott has appointed Samik Mukherjee as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. 

"In this position, Mukherjee will continue to advance the company's long-term strategy through solid alignment of its service offerings to meet evolving customer needs," McDermott said.

Mukherjee previously led the company's global operations and project delivery functions as Group Senior Vice President, Projects

"Samik has repeatedly delivered some of the world's most challenging infrastructure projects with a relentless focus on quality, safety and efficiency," said Lee McIntire, Interim Chief Executive Officer of McDermott. "I—and the Board—have the upmost confidence that his leadership and experience will continue to deliver strategic value to our customers."

Mukherjee has nearly three decades of experience in operations, commercial and strategy across the global upstream and downstream oil and gas industry. 

Before joining McDermott in 2018, he was Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions, Digital and IT for another engineering, consulting, and construction company. His career includes leadership positions in Europe, the Middle East, the Netherlands, Africa, India and France across the energy value chain, both onshore and offshore.

Mukherjee holds a master's degree in business administration from the Rotterdam School of Management at Erasmus University in the Netherlands and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and has completed the Harvard Business School Executive Program on Aligning and Executing Strategy.

Earlier this week, McDermott said that David Dickson, CEO since December 2013, had resigned. Lee McIntire, an independent director on the McDermott Board of Directors, assumed the responsibilities of interim Chief Executive Officer.

