Worley Bags Engineering, Procurement Contract with Ithaca at Captain Field

Australian engineering firm Worley has secured a two-year contract to provide engineering and procurement (E&P) services to Stage 2 of Ithaca Energy’s Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project in the UK North Sea.

The Captain field, operated by Ithaca Energy, is in the UK sector of the North Sea, around 130 km north of Aberdeen. Captain produces crude oil deposited within several reservoirs. Production began over 20 years ago and through EOR technology developments the field has advanced, supporting life extension.

"During this contract, we will complete the engineering design and procurement of equipment packages to enable increased oil recovery and extend production of the Captain field," Worley said Tuesday.

Worley last year completed the FEED for Stage 2 of the project after the execution of Stage 1, where it supported the topside design.

"Our work will continue to be led by our Aberdeen office and supported by our global integrated delivery team in Hyderabad, India. This contract will secure work for more than 60 onshore personnel," Worley said.

“The North Sea is a mature and aging basin and doesn’t come without its challenges. Worley’s brownfield experience and commitment to finding sustainable solutions for our customers further strengthen our existing relationship with Ithaca Energy. We look forward to working on this project as we continue this new chapter for the UKCS,” said Daniel McAteer, Vice President, Aberdeen Operations.

The news of the new Worley contract at Captain comes two months after Ithaca Energy sanctioned the Captain EOR Stage 2 project, located on the edge of the outer Moray Firth, UK.

Ithaca Energy spokesperson told Offshore Engineer at the time that the investment was valued at around £400 million (around $549,7 million).

"Platform modifications will take place in 2021, ahead of subsea work scopes and drilling across 2022 and 2023. First oil expected in early 2023, before reaching a peak in 2026," the spokesperson added in April after the FID.

Production at the Captain field is around 27,000 bopd, with Ithaca aiming to recover around 40mmboe incremental resources from EOR Stage 2.

The billion-barrel Captain field was discovered in 1977, in Block 13/22a and it achieved first production in March 1997. The Captain installation comprises a Wellhead Protector Platform and Bridge Linked Platform connected to a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel.

Ithaca Energy holds 85% and is the operator of the Captain field, Dana Petroleum holds 15%.