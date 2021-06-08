Aker Solutions Delivers Another Jacket for Johan Sverdrup Offshore Field

Norway's Aker Solutions has delivered a steel substructure for the second phase of the giant, Equinor-operated, Johan Sverdrup oil field development, offshore Norway.

After delivering three platform jackets for the first phase, another jacket delivery, for phase 2, means that four out of a total of five jackets have been built and delivered from Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, Norway.

The first delivery was the riser platform jacket in the summer of 2017. This was the largest and most complex platform jacket delivered from Aker Solutions to date, and the first visible installation at the new Johan Sverdrup field center, Aker Solutions said. Then, in March 2018, Aker Solutions delivered the steel substructure for the drilling platform, and in July of 2018, the company delivered the process platform jacket.

"Today, exactly on schedule, the process platform substructure for phase 2 sails from Verdal," Aker Solutions said Tuesday

In total, the deliveries from Aker Solutions in Verdal make up about 90 percent of the total weight of the substructures for the combined phase 1 and 2 of the Johan Sverdrup field. More than 100,000 metric tons of steel are delivered from Aker Solutions' facility in Verdal, including the piles that attach the jackets to the seabed. In addition, Aker Solutions’ facility at Stord has delivered a topside as well as a large module for the Johan Sverdrup field.

Johan Sverdrup field, the third-largest oil field offshore Norway, came on stream in October 2019, and is expected to increase daily production to 535,000 barrels of oil by mid-2021

As part of the second phase Equinor and partners will install a new processing platform, the second of its kind at the field center, making for a total of five platforms when the development is completed.

When the second processing platform comes into operation in 2022, production capacity is expected to increase to 720,000 barrels per day.

Partners in the Johan Sverdrup field are Equinor: 42.6% (operator), Lundin Norway: 20%, Petoro: 17.36%, Aker BP: 11.5733%, and Total: 8.44%.