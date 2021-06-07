Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Harvey Gulf Hires Olmos as EVP Subsea Installations

June 7, 2021

Steve Olmos (Photo: Harvey Gulf)
Steve Olmos (Photo: Harvey Gulf)

Harvey Gulf International Marine announced that Steve Olmos has been brought on board to manage and continue to grow Harvey Gulfs Subsea Solutions installations group.

Olmos leaves Oceaneering International after 40 years in which he performed various roles, most recently overseeing umbilical installations, flexible pipe and jumpers as well as various decommissioning projects.

Harvey Gulf CEO, Shane Guidry, said, "With our successful start of Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions and, the demand we have seen so far in the industry, I am happy to welcome Steve Olmos to my Subsea Solutions executive team. Steve brings a wealth of knowledge in the subsea construction environment and will be able to step in and keep operations seamless while continuing to grow the business.

"I have invested over $500 million building the best in class subsea vessels in America, all which are Jones Act compliant. I will continue to invest in the best people to run my assets, ensuring we continue to execute projects with a focus on Safety, operational excellence and, commitment to the environment."

