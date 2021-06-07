Offshore Helicopter Firm NHV Names New CFO

Offshore helicopter operator NHV Group on Monday announced the appointment of Laurent Verhelst as Chief Financial Officer (‘CFO’).

Verhelst will be a member of NHV’s Executive Committee reporting to CEO Steffen Bay. He will begin his employment in mid-June 2021.

Laurent Verhelst most recently served as Head of Finance and IT for the Western Europe division of the HILTI Group, a supplier of high-quality tools and systems for the construction and building maintenance industries.

Verhelst joined Hilti from Stanley Black & Decker, where he worked for 17 years in various financial positions. Before that, he worked at Dow Chemical and Paribas.

Laurent Verhelst is taking over from Liesbeth Tielemans, who has been NHV’s CFO since 2012, and who'll be leaving NHV over the summer of 2021 to pursue new professional ambitions.