Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Nears $72, Close to a Two-year High

June 4, 2021

Credit: Destina/AdobeStock
Credit: Destina/AdobeStock

Oil rose towards $72 a barrel on Friday, trading close to a two-year high as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollout around the globe.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies on Tuesday said they would stick to agreed supply restraints. A weekly supply report on Thursday showed U.S. crude inventories dropped more than expected last week.

Brent crude rose 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $71.64 a barrel by 0812 GMT. It reached an intra-day high of $71.99 on Thursday for its highest since May 2019. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 22 cents, or 0.3%, at $69.03.

"After much dilly-dallying, Brent appears to have found a new home above $70," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

"Summer and the reopening of the global economy is bullish for oil demand in the second half of the year."

For the week, Brent is on track for a gain of more than 2.8% and U.S. crude is heading for a 4% rise.

Also boosting oil this week was a slowdown in talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program, which reduced expectations for a rapid increase in supply of Iranian oil to the market.

In focus later on Friday will be U.S. jobs figures for May. The consensus forecast for non-farm payrolls, due at 1230 GMT, is that about 650,000 jobs were added in May.

While rising demand and the fast pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in countries such as the United States has boosted oil, a slower inoculation rollout and high infections in the likes of Brazil and India are hitting demand in high-growth oil markets.

India, the world's second-most populous country, has vaccinated only 4.7% of the adult population and is reeling from a second wave of infections. 

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo and Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore Editing by David Goodman )

Oil Price

Related Offshore News

Aoka Mizu FPSO - Credit: Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy Seeks Shorter FPSO Charter to Avoid...
Credit: Repsol

Transformative Deal: Hibiscus to Pay $212.5M for Repsol's...


Trending Offshore News

A Repsol platform in Malasyia (File photo) Credit: Repsol / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 license

Repsol Sells E&P Assets in Malaysia, Vietnam to Hibiscus...
Energy
Illustration / Credit - TechnipFMC

Petronas, TechnipFMC Sign Limbayong SURF Contract
Offshore Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

Using Smart Data for a More Sustainable Offshore Industry

Using Smart Data for a More Sustainable Offshore Industry

First Line of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Completed, Putin Says

First Line of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Completed, Putin Says

Hitachi ABB Power Grids Launches Transformers for Floating Wind Industry

Hitachi ABB Power Grids Launches Transformers for Floating Wind Industry

Offshore Wind: Ørsted Names COO for North America

Offshore Wind: Ørsted Names COO for North America

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine