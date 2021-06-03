Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Nears Completion

June 3, 2021

© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt (file photo)
© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt (file photo)

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea is almost complete with just 100 kilometers (62 miles) left to build, TASS news agency quoted Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak as saying on Thursday.

"We hope that construction works on Nord Stream 2 will be completed by the end of this year," Novak told reporters of progress on the pipeline, which will allow Russia to ship more gas to Western Europe while bypassing Ukraine.

The United States last month waived sanctions on the company behind the pipeline to Germany, a move opposed by critics of the project in the U.S. Congress, but welcomed by the Kremlin.

However, environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe said on Wednesday it had applied for Nord Stream 2's construction and operating permit to be revoked on climate protection grounds, based on a ruling by Germany's top constitutional court.

The court forced Germany earlier this month to tighten its climate law after plaintiffs, including North Sea islanders fearing rising sea levels, challenged a 2019 climate law.

The Nord Stream 2 project, led by Gazprom with its Western partners, aims to deliver Russian gas to Germany but has long been opposed by Washington which says it would dangerously increase Moscow’s regional clout.

The pipeline would bypass Ukraine, potentially depriving it of lucrative transit revenues at a time when Kyiv is locked in a confrontation with Moscow, although the Kremlin says it would continue to use Ukraine as a gas transit country. 

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alexander Smith)

Offshore Pipelines Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea Integration Alliance Confirms Bacalhau EPCI...
Ørsted's wind farm in the Dutch North Sea - File Photo: Ørsted

Ørsted to Invest $57B by 2027 to Become Global Leader in...


Trending Offshore News

A Repsol platform in Malasyia (File photo) Credit: Repsol / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 license

Repsol Sells E&P Assets in Malaysia, Vietnam to Hibiscus...
Energy
Illustration / Credit - TechnipFMC

Petronas, TechnipFMC Sign Limbayong SURF Contract
Offshore Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Nears Completion

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Nears Completion

Edda Wind Lands Dogger Bank Wind Farm Contract for Newbuild CSOV

Edda Wind Lands Dogger Bank Wind Farm Contract for Newbuild CSOV

Limited Window of Opportunity: Israel Thinking of Rolling Back Gas Export Limits

Limited Window of Opportunity: Israel Thinking of Rolling Back Gas Export Limits

Maersk Drilling Secures More Work for Offshore Rig in Brazil

Maersk Drilling Secures More Work for Offshore Rig in Brazil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine