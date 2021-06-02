Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Turkish President Erdogan has 'Good News' on Black Sea Gas Reserves

June 2, 2021

Credit: Recep Tayyip Erdogan/Twitter (File Photo)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said late on Tuesday he would announce "good news" regarding natural gas reserves in the Black Sea on Friday.

In one of the world's biggest finds last year, Turkey said it discovered 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea's Sakarya field, about 100 nautical miles north of the Turkish coast.

Speaking at an interview on state broadcaster TRT Haber, Erdogan said he would make the announcement during an opening ceremony in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, where he said he would have a video link with Turkey's Kanuni drillship.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Report: Global OSV Market Facing Utilization Challenge, Despite Demand Recovery

Petronas Speeds Up Field Development Planning with Schlumberger's Software

Subsea Integration Alliance Confirms Bacalhau EPCI Contract

IEA: Energy Investments to Recover by 10% in 2021, But will Fall Short of Net-Zero Path

