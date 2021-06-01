ODE Selected as Owner's Engineer for Codling Wind Park Offshore Ireland

Engineering and technical service provider Offshore Design Engineering Ltd (ODE) has been selected as Owner’s Engineer for Codling Wind Park, set to become one of the largest offshore wind farms in Ireland.

Executing its first renewables contract in Ireland, ODE will be working closely with client Codling Wind Park Ltd (CWPL), a 50/50 joint venture between Fred. Olsen Renewables and EDF Renewables.

Initially planned as two separate wind farms, the now-combined Codling Wind Park is expected to span an area of around 125km2 around 13-22 kilometres off the County Wicklow coast, between Greystones and Wicklow Town.

The project is anticipated to have an installed capacity of 900-1500MW and use up to 140 wind turbine generators (WTG). A planning application is expected to be submitted in the first half of 2022.

As Owner’s Engineer, ODE will be overseeing the concept and feasibility development of the WTG foundations, onshore and offshore substation, and array cables for Codling Wind Park. ODE will also be providing a wider range of technical expertise as necessary in support of the project.

Rob Sheldon, Engineering Manager at Codling Wind Park Ltd said, “We are delighted to be working with ODE as Owner’s Engineer. The breadth and depth of their offshore wind experience and technical expertise will be critical support for Codling Wind Park as it progresses to the next phase in the development.”



