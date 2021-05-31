Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS Kicks Off Work on Rejuvenation of Cyprus' Offshore Seismic Data

May 31, 2021

Credit: PGS
Credit: PGS

Norwegian seismic data firm PGS has begun the first phase of the Cyprus Vision data rejuvenation project in partnership with the Cypriot Ministry for Energy, Commerce, and Industry.

"This 14 750 sq. km PSDM re-processing endeavor will deliver a single data volume over several highly prospective blocks in the Cypriot EEZ. Enhanced processing flows will add significant value to four input surveys, which were acquired between 2013 and 2017, the majority of them as MultiClient projects. The final re-processed Cyprus Vision volume will be delivered on a common grid." PGS said.

"Cyprus has attracted strong industry interest in its context in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region. Multiple commercial gas discoveries have been made in recent years, most notably Zohr, Calypso, and Glaucus, and there is also the possibility of presalt Miocene sand-hosted reservoirs," says Joshua May, PGS Business Development Manager Africa, Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Final PSDM re-processed deliverables from Cyprus Vision Phase One will be ready in Q2 2022, and this will be immediately followed by the startof the Cyprus Vision Phase Two, PGS said.

Energy Geoscience Activity Seismic Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

Sangomar FPSO Illustration - Credit: Woodside

FAR, Woodside to Complete Sangomar Transaction in 'Coming...
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema's Balder Vessel Removes Morpeth Platform in...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: TAQA

PHOTO: Heerema's Giant Vessels Set to Remove TAQA's Giant...
Energy
Floatel Triumph - Credit: Duncan Woodward/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore Accommodation Firm Floatel Bags First Offshore...
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

Malaysian Offshore Driller Sends Notice of Abandonment to Insurers of Sunken Rig

Malaysian Offshore Driller Sends Notice of Abandonment to Insurers of Sunken Rig

Despite Growth, Renewable Energy Use in The Netherlands Falls Short of EU Target

Despite Growth, Renewable Energy Use in The Netherlands Falls Short of EU Target

Danish Energy Agency Approves Thor Wind Farm Plan

Danish Energy Agency Approves Thor Wind Farm Plan

Archer to Complete DeepWell Buy in 'Next Few Days'

Archer to Complete DeepWell Buy in 'Next Few Days'

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine