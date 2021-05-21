Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Israel Orders Chevron to Restart Output from Tamar Offshore Platform

May 21, 2021

Tamar (File Photo: Noble Energy)
Tamar (File Photo: Noble Energy)

Israel's energy ministry has instructed Chevron to restart operations at the offshore Tamar natural gas platform, nine days after it was shut due to unrest in the region, the company said.

Production at the Tamar platform, located some 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) off the city of Ashdod along Israel's southern Mediterranean coast, was expected to reach full capacity within 36 hours of its restart, Chevron said in a statement on Friday.

Chevron operates and holds a 25% stake in the Tamar gas field, which was shut on May 12 on the instructions of the government after violence erupted in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

It produced a total of 8.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in 2020, of which 7.7 bcm went to Israel, 0.3 bcm to neighboring Egypt and 0.2 bcm to Jordan, data from Israeli energy firm Delek, which also holds a stake, shows.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Evans and Alexander Smith)

Energy Middle East Activity Production Safety & Security Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

The rig Talos used to drill at Zama - Image by Talos

Talos Best Positioned to Lead Zama Field Development, CEO...
Rescue operation off the coast of Mumbai - Credit: PIB in Maharashtra

Rescuers Searching for 49 Missing after Cyclone Sinks...


Trending Offshore News

Photo shows rescue operation on another barge off India battered by the storm - Credit: Press Iinformation Bureau Maharashtra

Fourteen Die Offshore India After Barge Sinks as Cyclone...
Offshore
Responders conduct salvage and pollution response operations in the wake of the fatal Seacor Power capsizing. (Photo: Brendan Freeman / U.S. Coast Guard)

NTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Fatal Seacor Power...
Offshore

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Talos Best Positioned to Lead Zama Field Development, CEO Says

Talos Best Positioned to Lead Zama Field Development, CEO Says

U.S. Gives Williams More Time to Build NESE Gas Pipeline

U.S. Gives Williams More Time to Build NESE Gas Pipeline

Bahamas Petroleum Company Changes Name

Bahamas Petroleum Company Changes Name

Israel Orders Chevron to Restart Output from Tamar Offshore Platform

Israel Orders Chevron to Restart Output from Tamar Offshore Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine