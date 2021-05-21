Reach Subsea Bags New Contracts for Olympic Delta, Havila Subsea Vessels

Olso-listed offshore energy services provider Reach Subsea has secured two call-offs under one of its frame agreements for 2021 execution.

The contracts represent around 45 vessel days and will be performed by the Olympic Delta vessel spread.

The projects involve both IMR and decommissioning work in the UK, with the immediate start-up of planning and engineering.

Olympic Delta is equipped with an 80t AHC crane and a deck area of 900 m2. It also carries two WROV systems of type Schilling HD WROV 150 enclosed in ROV hangar and a 6,0 x 6,0 m moonpool. The vessel can accommodate up to 80 persons in 24 x single and 28 x double cabins.

Also, Reach said it has, with its partner MMT, been awarded a call-off for pipeline inspection and seabed mapping, representing about 45 vessel days for the Havila Subsea spread.

Havila Subsea is a DP2 IMR and Light Construction subsea vessel chartered by Reach Subsea from March 2017. Havila Subsea is equipped with a 150 T AHC main crane, a clear deck area of approx. 600 m2, enclosed hangar with 2 x ROV handling systems and a 7.2×7.2m moonpool. The vessel has accommodation for 78 persons in single and double cabins.

Commenting on contract awards, Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea, comments: "We are very pleased with being the preferred supplier by clients that we have performed numerous scopes for in the past, and this is a good testimony of our execution power and momentum in the business development in the UK market. Our proven ability to safely solve complex subsea operations has been the key success factor."

Per-Olof Sverlinger, CEO of MMT, said: “We are especially pleased to get additional awards from our important key clients who prove they have continued confidence in our operation and service delivery.”

Reach Subsea did not say who the clients were.