Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Reach Subsea Bags New Contracts for Olympic Delta, Havila Subsea Vessels

May 21, 2021

Olympic Delta - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com
Olympic Delta - Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

Olso-listed offshore energy services provider Reach Subsea has secured two call-offs under one of its frame agreements for 2021 execution.

The contracts represent around 45 vessel days and will be performed by the Olympic Delta vessel spread.

The projects involve both IMR and decommissioning work in the UK, with the immediate start-up of planning and engineering.

Olympic Delta is equipped with an 80t AHC crane and a deck area of 900 m2. It also carries two WROV systems of type Schilling HD WROV 150 enclosed in ROV hangar and a 6,0 x 6,0 m moonpool. The vessel can accommodate up to 80 persons in 24 x single and 28 x double cabins.

Also, Reach said it has, with its partner MMT, been awarded a call-off for pipeline inspection and seabed mapping, representing about 45 vessel days for the Havila Subsea spread.

Havila Subsea is a DP2 IMR and Light Construction subsea vessel chartered by Reach Subsea from March 2017.  Havila Subsea is equipped with a 150 T AHC main crane, a clear deck area of approx. 600 m2, enclosed hangar with 2 x ROV handling systems and a 7.2×7.2m moonpool. The vessel has accommodation for 78 persons in single and double cabins.

Commenting on contract awards, Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea, comments: "We are very pleased with being the preferred supplier by clients that we have performed numerous scopes for in the past, and this is a good testimony of our execution power and momentum in the business development in the UK market. Our proven ability to safely solve complex subsea operations has been the key success factor."

Per-Olof Sverlinger, CEO of MMT, said: “We are especially pleased to get additional awards from our important key clients who prove they have continued confidence in our operation and service delivery.”

Reach Subsea did not say who the clients were.

Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Decommissioning Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV

Related Offshore News

Credit: PIB in Maharashtra/Twitter

India Still Searching for Missing Offshore Workers Three...
The rig Talos used to drill at Zama - Image by Talos

Talos Best Positioned to Lead Zama Field Development, CEO...


Trending Offshore News

Photo shows rescue operation on another barge off India battered by the storm - Credit: Press Iinformation Bureau Maharashtra

Fourteen Die Offshore India After Barge Sinks as Cyclone...
Offshore
Responders conduct salvage and pollution response operations in the wake of the fatal Seacor Power capsizing. (Photo: Brendan Freeman / U.S. Coast Guard)

NTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Fatal Seacor Power...
Offshore

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Talos Best Positioned to Lead Zama Field Development, CEO Says

Talos Best Positioned to Lead Zama Field Development, CEO Says

U.S. Gives Williams More Time to Build NESE Gas Pipeline

U.S. Gives Williams More Time to Build NESE Gas Pipeline

Bahamas Petroleum Company Changes Name

Bahamas Petroleum Company Changes Name

Israel Orders Chevron to Restart Output from Tamar Offshore Platform

Israel Orders Chevron to Restart Output from Tamar Offshore Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine