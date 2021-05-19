Nexans to Deliver Umbilicals for Equinor's Offshore Oilfield in Brazil

Subsea Integration Alliance, a partnership between OneSubsea and Subsea 7, has awarded offshore cable firm Nexans a contract to deliver umbilicals for Equinor's Bacalhau project offshore Brazil.

Under the contract, Nexans will design, manufacture and deliver 44 km of steel tube umbilicals and accessories for Equinor's Bacalhau ultra-deepwater oil field development project.

Equinor’s offshore project in Brazil is targeting pre-salt reservoirs in the Santos Basin estimated to contain up to two billion barrels of oil equivalent (Bboe) recoverable reserves.

The Subsea Integration Alliance is responsible for the SURF (subsea, umbilical, risers, and flowlines) front-end engineering and design (FEED) contracts for the Bacalhau - the Portuguese word for cod - project.

Nexans’ specialized facility in Halden Norway will provide the Subsea Integration Alliance with steel tube umbilicals to provide vital services for subsea equipment operating at water depths down to 2,100 meters. This includes 2.5 km of gas-lift umbilical, 35 km of static umbilical, 6.9 km of dynamic umbilical and accessories.

Nexans is expected to deliver the Bacalhau umbilicals in Q4 2022. The company did not share the financial details of the deal, but it did describe it as a "major contract.