Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AMS Buys Damen Fast Crew Supplier to Serve French Offshore Wind Market

May 18, 2021

Credit: Damen
Credit: Damen

French workboat operator Atlantique Maritime Services (AMS) has acquired a Fast Crew Supplier from the Dutch shipbuilder Damen.

The Damen FCS 2610, named JLD Jayce, will be the first Damen Crew Transfer Vessel fully dedicated to the French offshore wind industry, Damen said Tuesday.

AMS, part of Groupe LHD, already owns two Damen Shoalbusters, a 1907 and a 2308, but this is the first time the company has acquired a Crew Transfer Vessel.

Rodolphe Bodineau, AMS Deputy Director said: "We are very satisfied with the Shoalbusters and know that Damen has a very good reputation in the offshore wind market as well. We have also formed a good bond with Damen over the last few years and are even considering buying more Damen vessels.” 

AMS is located close to the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, which is under development, and the Guérande wind farm. The company is already supporting a French floating wind demonstration project.

JLD Jayce is the fourth pre-owned Damen FCS 2610 to be sold through Damen’s ship brokerage division Damen Trading & Chartering. Before delivery, JLD Jayce underwent a partial refit and technical check-up at Damen Shipyards Den Helder. 

Bodineau said: "Our new vessel arrived in Saint-Nazaire recently and several potential customers have already visited so we are confident that JLD Jayce will soon be busy in the offshore wind sector in France, initially in the construction phases of the wind farms and then eventually the O&M phase.

“We are very optimistic that there are plenty of opportunities in France, with eight projects underway, and that we can find our place within the French wind farm sector and in Europe in the longer term. 

Offshore Energy Vessels Offshore Wind Activity Europe Crew Transfer Vessels

Related Offshore News

Credit: Indian Navy Spokesperson Twiter / Screenshot

Cyclone Tauktae: Rescue Op Launched for 81 Offshore Oil...
Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling Sells Two Jack-Up Rigs to New Fortress...


Trending Offshore News

U.S. Gulf of Mexico: Worker Dies in Incident Aboard...
Energy
Credit: Oxford Brookes University

Vertical Offshore Wind Turbines More Efficient than...
Renewable Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Shell Shareholders Support Energy Transition Plan, Increase Pressure for Further Climate Action

Shell Shareholders Support Energy Transition Plan, Increase Pressure for Further Climate Action

Japan Sets Aside $3.4B for Hydrogen R&D

Japan Sets Aside $3.4B for Hydrogen R&D

AMS Buys Damen Fast Crew Supplier to Serve French Offshore Wind Market

AMS Buys Damen Fast Crew Supplier to Serve French Offshore Wind Market

IEA: New Fossil Fuel Investments Must Stop If We Want to Meet 2050 Net-Zero Target

IEA: New Fossil Fuel Investments Must Stop If We Want to Meet 2050 Net-Zero Target

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine