Norway: Chrysaor's North Sea Wildcat Comes Up Dry

Oil and gas company Chrysaor has drilled a dry well at the production license 973, in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The exploration well 15/12-26, targeting the Ilder prospect was drilled 26 kilometers south of the Sleipner Øst platform and nine kilometers south of the Grevling discovery in the North Sea, about 240 kilometers west of Stavanger.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks from the Late Jurassic (Ula Formation), and potentially underlying Late Triassic reservoir rocks (Skagerrak Formation).

"The well encountered a sandstone layer of about 60 meters in the Ula Formation, with good to very good reservoir quality. The Skagerrak Formation was not encountered. The well is dry," the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Tuesday.

The well 15/12-26 was drilled to a vertical depth of 2,762 meters below sea level and was terminated in rocks from the Early Permian Age in the Zechstein group. The water depth is 87 meters. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

The well was drilled by the COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig, which is now headed for Coast Center Base (CCB Ågotnes) west of Bergen for a temporary stay at the shipyard.

This is the second exploration well in production licence 973, and the second well drilled by Chrysaor as the operator in Norway. To remind, Chrysaor's first operated well offshore Norway - drilled in February and March - failed to unearth enough hydrocarbons to warrant development and was plugged and abandoned.



