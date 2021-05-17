Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ASCO's Supply Base Services for Southern North Sea Development

May 17, 2021

Alisdair Duncan, ASCO General Manager, Great Yarmouth - Credit: ASCO
Alisdair Duncan, ASCO General Manager, Great Yarmouth - Credit: ASCO

Integrated logistics and materials management firm ASCO has won a contract with Petrofac to provide logistics and supply base services for Phase One of IOG's development project in the Southern North Sea (SNS).

Petrofac, as Well Operator for IOGs’ development of the Southwark, Blythe and Elgood fields, awarded the 20-month contract to ASCO which will service the five-well development via its Great Yarmouth hub, from where quayside services including marine gas oil, water, storage, warehousing, and CCU provision will be supplied.  ASCO did not share the financial details of the award.

Alisdair Duncan, ASCO General Manager, Great Yarmouth said: “We are delighted to continue consolidating our relationship with Petrofac, which spans more than a decade, and we are particularly pleased to be playing an integral part in the development of a major project within the Southern North Sea. Securing such projects locally is critical to ensuring the longer-term sustainability of the supply chain in the SNS.  

“ASCO’s Great Yarmouth hub is strategically placed to provide flexible logistics and supply base services to customers active in the region, whilst our quayside location and 90-strong staff are renowned for optimizing safe and efficient operations, whilst minimizing environmental impact.”

Offshore Engineer Magazine