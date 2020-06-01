Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
IOG Hires Petrofac for Well Management at SNS Project

June 1, 2020

UK-based oil and gas company Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG),  has awarded a well management contract to Petrofac for its Core Project Phase 1 in the UK Southern North Sea.

The Core Project Phase 1 will develop and bring online the Southwark, Blythe, and Elgood fields in the UK Southern North Sea (SNS) through a total of five wells, with gas transported onshore via the Thames Pipeline.

The contract scope covers the planning, execution and close-out phases of the Phase 1 drilling program, with Petrofac intended to act as Well Operator on behalf of IOG. 

Petrofac has performed this role for nine other companies in the UK North Sea and has drilled over 400 wells for more than 100 operators globally. The planning phase includes detailed well design, risk assessment, and management of well-related regulatory requirements.

During the execution phase Petrofac will manage well engineering, procurement, and logistics, assure well construction and integrity, and provide onshore and offshore personnel to support the drilling campaign.

Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG, commented: "We are very pleased to have selected Petrofac as the well management contractor for Phase 1 of our core UK SNS gas development. Petrofac has demonstrated that they have the right credentials and expertise to execute what will be a critical role in helping IOG to deliver a safe, productive, and cost-effective five-well Phase 1 drilling campaign kicking off in the first half of next year.

The IOG drilling and subsurface teams have already established a strong working relationship with the Petrofac team in recent months and this will deepen further as Phase 1 drilling preparations ramp up."

Nick Shorten, Managing Director, Petrofac Engineering and Production Services West, said: "We are thrilled to be supporting IOG's prestigious SNS gas development project. Through the deployment of our extensive asset and well management expertise, we will work closely with IOG to assure the integrity of the wells and deliver a safe and cost-efficient drilling programme to support the advancement of their development."

