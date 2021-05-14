Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Venezuela Ratifies 'Anti-blockade' Law Aimed at Helping Oil Sector

May 14, 2021

Credit: Maksym Yemelyanov/AdobeStock
Credit: Maksym Yemelyanov/AdobeStock

 Venezuela's Socialist party-controlled National Assembly on Thursday ratified an "anti-blockade" law, as President Nicolas Maduro seeks to attract private investment to boost the OPEC nation's struggling economy despite U.S. sanctions.

The law, which applies to the country's key oil sector, allows companies to sign deals confidentially to avoid being sanctioned themselves.

"This constitutional law aims to establish a special framework that provides new tools to the Venezuelan public sector," said Socialist party lawmaker Ramon Lobo.

The law had been approved previously by the National Constituent Assembly, a separate legislative body that was dissolved after allies of Maduro won control of the National Assembly.

Jorge Rodriguez, a Maduro ally and speaker of the National Assembly, told Reuters in an interview last month that the Congress would ratify the law. 

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Mayela Armas; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Energy Activity Production South America Regulations

Related Offshore News

An Inpex platform offshore Australia / File Photo: Inpex

V-shaped Recovery: Inpex Lifts Profit Guidance for 2021 by...
Illustration only - An FPSO - Credit: SimonPeter/AdobeStock

Australia: Gov't Stuns Oil Firms with Levy to Decommission...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Shell

Shell Makes 'Significant' Discovery in Deepwater Gulf of...
Energy
Credit: Maersk Supply Service

Maersk Supply Service Sends Another Vessel to Support The...
Vessels

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Rockhopper vs. Italy: Tribunal Ruling on Offshore Project Expected in July

Rockhopper vs. Italy: Tribunal Ruling on Offshore Project Expected in July

Venezuela Ratifies 'Anti-blockade' Law Aimed at Helping Oil Sector

Venezuela Ratifies 'Anti-blockade' Law Aimed at Helping Oil Sector

Getting Metal Wet: Mocean Energy's Wave Energy Device Arrives in Orkney Ahead of Sea Trials

Getting Metal Wet: Mocean Energy's Wave Energy Device Arrives in Orkney Ahead of Sea Trials

Magma Global Delivers 'World’s first' HPHT Composite Riser Pipe for Which it Hopes Will Never be Used

Magma Global Delivers 'World’s first' HPHT Composite Riser Pipe for Which it Hopes Will Never be Used

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine