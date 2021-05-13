Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Schlumberger Names Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer

May 13, 2021

Dr. Katharina Beumelburg - Credit. Schlumberger
Oilfield services company Schlumberger has appointed Dr. Katharina Beumelburg to the position of Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, reporting to Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer. The appointment is effective Monday, May 17.

As a member of the executive team, Dr. Beumelburg will oversee corporate strategy, sustainability, marketing and communications activities across Schlumberger.

Dr. Beumelburg joins Schlumberger from a global technology company, Siemens, where she has held various leadership positions including strategy development incorporating sustainability; management consulting; business excellence; and operations management. In her most recent position, she led the global Transmission Services business.

“I am delighted to welcome Katharina to the Schlumberger team at a pivotal time for the company, the energy industry and our planet. Sustainability is increasingly core to our performance strategy, through which we will realize our vision,” said Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer. 

“Katharina’s impressive experience and expertise acquired over more than 20 years will help us elevate our sustainability agenda and fully integrate it into our corporate strategy, ensuring we enable our customers’ success.”

People People & Companies

Energy
Credit: Keppel Shipyard

Petrobras Orders Seventh FPSO for Buzios Field
Offshore

Insight

Video

Current News

