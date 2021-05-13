Schlumberger's DrillPlan Solution Gets OTC Award

Schlumberger's coherent well construction planning solution DrillPlan has received a 2021 OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award.

The annual awards program recognizes new, innovative technologies that are advancing and revolutionizing the future of offshore energy.

According to Schlumberger, the open DrillPlan solution is a collaborative cloud-based space that empowers data-driven insights and accelerates the delivery of an efficient and optimal drilling program that is automatically generated in a fraction of the time of previous applications.

The solution increases planning efficiency and enhances well designs through automated end-to-end workflows, cross-company and cross-domain collaboration, instant design validation, and integrated offset knowledge; this accelerates continuous improvement on well construction activities, the oilfield services giant said.

"We are thrilled for the DrillPlan solution to be recognized as a cutting-edge, innovative solution for the offshore energy industry,” said Kari Anne Kjolaas-Holland, director, digital operations solutions, Schlumberger. “The DrillPlan solution represents a key piece of our commitment to continuously improving our customers’ efficiency and performance in the well construction domain by making each well drilled better than the last.”





"The future of exploration and production will rely on its ability to access, interpret and automate its well programs to make operations more efficient and less costly,” said Leigh Ann Runyan, Executive Director of the Offshore Technology Conference. “The Offshore Technology Conference recognizes the step-change innovations that move the offshore energy sector forward, and Schlumberger’s DrillPlan solution is enabling scientists and engineers to do just that.”

Criteria for the Spotlight on New Technology Awards program is based on innovation, broad interest and appeal for the industry, readiness, and significant industry impact. A ceremony for winners will be held at the OTC Conference and Exhibition the week of August 16th.