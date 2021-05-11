Shell Makes 'Significant' Discovery in Deepwater Gulf of Mexico

Oil major Shell has made a significant discovery at the Leopard prospect in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico, some 245 miles (394 km) south-southeast of Houston.

According to Shell, the Leopard well encountered more than 600 feet (183 meters) net oil pay at multiple levels, and evaluation is underway to further define development options.

"Leopard expands our leading position in the Gulf of Mexico and is an exciting addition to our core portfolio, especially given its proximity to existing infrastructure and other discoveries in the Perdido Corridor," said Paul Goodfellow, Shell's Deepwater Executive Vice President.

"With our US Gulf of Mexico production among the lowest GHG intensity in the world, Shell remains confident about the GoM and this latest discovery will help us deliver on our strategy to focus on valuable, high margin barrels as we sustain material Upstream cash flows into the 2030s," he said.

Shell said that the Leopard discovery was an opportunity to increase production in the Perdido Corridor, where Shell's Great White, Silvertip and Tobago fields are already producing.

Meanwhile, Shell, one of the largest deep-water leaseholders in the US Gulf of Mexico, said that the Whale discovery, also in the Perdido Corridor, was progressing toward a final investment decision in 2021.

Leopard is located in OCS block Alaminos Canyon (AC) 691, approximately 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of the Whale discovery, 20 miles (32 km) south of the recently appraised Blacktip discovery, and 33 miles (53 km) from the Perdido host.

Leopard is operated by Shell (50%) and co-owned by Chevron (50%).