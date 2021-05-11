Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Mexico: Judge Orders Freeze of New Oil and Gas Law

May 11, 2021

For Illustration; Pemex's platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0
For Illustration; Pemex's platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

A Mexican judge has ordered a partial provisional suspension of new hydrocarbons legislation championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that gave the state authority to revoke permits, a court document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The decision suspended certain parts of the law that strengthens state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), which Congress approved last month, the document showed.

The judge's ruling paused provisions in the legislation that would allow authorities to cancel permits or occupy installations of permit holders, the court document said.

It also prevents authorities from revoking permits that fail to comply with minimum storage requirements set by the government when the law was enacted last week, a provision which analysts said only Pemex was well placed to satisfy. 

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Energy Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Regulations

Related Offshore News

Credit: Shell

Shell Makes 'Significant' Discovery in Deepwater Gulf of...
Diamond Offshore's Ocean BlackHornet drillship - Credit: smp/MarineTraffic.com

Former Pacific Drilling CEO Takes Helm at Diamond Offshore


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Keppel Shipyard

Petrobras Orders Seventh FPSO for Buzios Field
Offshore
Credit: Eidesvik Offshore

Eidesvik Offshore Finds Work for Veritas Viking Seismic...
Vessels

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

U.S. Set to Greenlight Vineyard Wind Project

U.S. Set to Greenlight Vineyard Wind Project

Dayang to Maintain Topsides of Shell's Platforms in Malaysia

Dayang to Maintain Topsides of Shell's Platforms in Malaysia

Multiple Contract Wins for DOF Vessels

Multiple Contract Wins for DOF Vessels

OHT Gets $135M Loan for 'Alfa Lift'

OHT Gets $135M Loan for 'Alfa Lift'

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine