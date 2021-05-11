Seadrill Partners Bags Four-Well Drilling Deal for Rig in Malaysia

Seadrill Partners, an offshore drilling contractor, has secured a four-well contract for its West Capella drillship in Malaysia with an unnamed client.

The client will have an option to extend the contract for up to seven more wells.

The contract's total value for the firm part is estimated to be around $43 million, with work starting in May 2021 and ending in November 2021.

The West Capella, built in 2008, is a 6th generation ultra-deepwater drillship that was involved in a month-long standoff last year when a Chinese seismic vessel was surveying near the drillship's location in waters claimed by Malaysia, Vietnam, and China.

Reuters at the time reported that the drillship was on hire with Petronas, the Malaysian national oil company.

Seadrill's fleet status report for Q4 2020 shows that the deal with Petronas was to expire in May 2021, but that the rig had extension options.

To remind, Seadrill Partners, an affiliate of offshore drilling firm Seadrill, in December 2020 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a move to restructure its debt.

The company's fleet comprises four drillships, four semi-submersible drilling rigs, and three tender rigs.

Seadrill Partners has struck deals with Vantage Drilling and Energy Drilling Management Pte Ltd to manage its drilling rigs and tender rigs, respectively.