Valaris JU-115 Jack-Up Rig to Stay Off Thailand Until Sept. 2022

Offshore drilling company Valaris, which last week emerged from bankruptcy, has won a contract extension for its Valaris JU-115 jack-up rig offshore Thailand

Valaris said Monday that the oil and gas company Mubadala Petroleum had extended the jack-up rig charter by around 240 days.

The extension will begin in the first quarter of 2022, and the heavy-duty jack-up rig will remain with Mubadala off the coast of Thailand until September 2022.

Previously, in a fleet status report shared earlier this month, Valaris said it had won a contract for the rig with Mubadala offshore Thailand with an expected duration of approximately 240 days from February 2021 to September 2021

Valaris did not share the financial details on either the initial contract or on the extension.



