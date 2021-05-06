Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Danish Offshore Service Firm Changes Name, Eyes Global Growth

May 6, 2021

Credit: Enelift
Credit: Enelift

Denmark-based Enelift, a lifting solutions provider for the energy industry until recently known as Global Offshore, on Thursday announced expansion plans that will see the company invest "a seven-figure sum" into its operations and establish new support hubs in Houston, Dubai, Singapore, Perth, and the Caspian over the next six months.

Operating from its bases in Aberdeen, UK, and Esbjerg, Denmark, Enelift was founded by 35-year industry veteran and Managing Director Paul Brebner 10 years ago, under the Global Offshore name.

The company offers its Hinge Lok technology, which provides aluminum, non-welded light weight transportation cradle for casing and tubing. 

Enelift now plans to enhance its offering further by augmenting its existing solutions with robotics and remote operational and training technology, the company said Thursday.

To bolster its expansion plans, Enelift has appointed Jim Clark of the Craigendarroch Group as Chairman, and Adam Maitland as Non-Executive Director. Maitland is the Managing Director of Hutcheon Mearns IF.

Brebner said: “Enelift may be a new name in the market, but the experience that we bring is industry renowned. Our solutions are underpinned by safety that enables inefficiencies and their associated costs to be eradicated – meaning operational personnel can focus doing what they do best, safely. We remain committed to providing the safest storage and transportation solutions for equipment in the sector as we grow our global operations.”

Clark added: “The market is changing and our solutions fully support customers’ economic and safety aspirations. We are very well placed to take full advantage of increasing opportunities in the Middle East, Africa, Far East and Americas. Safety is our absolute commitment to our customers and our support hubs will facilitate this. Aligning our identity to our entire offering ensures that we will drive our expansion through new products and global support sites across the rest of this year.”

Equipment Energy Industry News Activity People & Companies

