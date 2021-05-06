Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Survitec Wraps Hansen Protection Buy

May 6, 2021

File Photo: Survitec
File Photo: Survitec

Maritime survival equipment specialist Survitec has completed the acquisition of Hansen Protection, a provider of personal protective equipment. 

Ron Krisanda, Executive Chairman at Survitec, commented: "The addition of Hansen Protection, and its leading portfolio in personal protective equipment, protective rainwear, and technical textile solutions, fits perfectly within Survitec.  

"Our acquisition strategy is intended to broaden and deepen our offering and enhance our ability to service customers and this transaction does just that. The global reach and the combined company’s products and services will offer greater value to our customers by providing one single supplier for survival technology across a number of categories, including immersion suits, lifejackets, liferafts, marine evacuation systems, fire systems and servicing."

Headquartered in Moss, Norway, with additional locations in Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK, Hansen Protection specializes in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and servicing of personal protective equipment, protective rainwear and boat canopies and textile solutions for a variety of tasks in harsh and cold-water environments.

Hansen Protection was previously owned by the IK VII Fund, managed by IK Investment Partners.

Below is the video Survitec launched as part of the announcement of the completion of the acquisition of Hansen Protection.

