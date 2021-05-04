Maersk Training, Shell in Gulf of Mexico Offshore Training Team-up

The Shell Robert Training and Conference Center in Louisiana has established a new partnership with Maersk Training, to deliver "enhanced " training to the Gulf of Mexico offshore workforce.

The agreement will combine the infrastructure and training set-up at the Shell Robert Center with Maersk Training’s instructors and course-design methodology.

"Partnering with Shell represents significant growth for Maersk Training in the Americas. Using its history and experience, the company will deliver a full suite of safety, pool survival, well control, and process training in the region as it does across several of its international hubs," Maersk Training said.

Matthew Roberts, Maersk Training’s operations manager said: “This facility takes us to a new level in what we can offer to the market. The Robert Center has a proud history, and we look forward to building on that tradition. Our ambition is to integrate our high-end simulators with basic safety and survival training to create a truly holistic and fully integrated learning experience for our customers from beginning to end. In collaborating with Shell, we look forward to learning and developing future opportunities together.”

As well as existing courses, Maersk Training said it would offer new IADC and IWCF well control training with planning for "large-scale immersive simulator capabilities" underway.

"Much of the work will focus on providing valuable ‘lessons learned’ information from both service company and operator arenas to create a higher standard of training across the industry," Maersk Training said.

“Our courses provide essential industry training while also focusing on the root causes of failures and common issues, such as communication,” said Tyler Hamm, business development manager at Maersk Training. “Offshore workers will get the opportunity to practice difficult operations and conversations in a safe environment with zero impact on live operations. We are excited to bring our proven human factors and crew resource management methodology to the Shell Robert facility and the wider workforce.”

The agreement will also see Maersk Training assist in Shell’s global initiative of creating a Lifeboat Center of Excellence for those working in the maritime, oil and gas, and wind industries.

Michael Marciante, operations manager at Shell Robert said: “We are excited to kick off our Lifeboat Center of Excellence initiative with Maersk Training, as these skills are paramount to safely operating in the Gulf of Mexico. The lessons learned from physically launching and handling a survival craft at our center far exceed what is capable on most platforms. Lifeboat safety training is absolutely crucial to the success of health and safety programs.”

Carmen Berry, Shell Robert training and development manager added: “This significant investment shows not only our level of concern for the safety and well-being of our Shell personnel and contractors, but also the entire Gulf of Mexico. We look forward to our new partnership with Maersk Training and are very excited be delivering a new suite of courses as well as embracing new digital opportunities for development.”



