Beacon Offshore Contracts Claxton for Rigless P&A in the Gulf of Thailand

April 30, 2021

(Photo: Claxton)
(Photo: Claxton)

Claxton, the lead brand of Acteon's drilling and decommissioning business segment, said it has signed a master services agreement with Beacon Offshore for the severance and recovery of more than 100 subsea wells in the Gulf of Thailand.

Sam Hanton, Claxton CEO, said, “The relationship with Beacon Offshore is a milestone for long-term collaboration in the region which was underpinned by significant effort and commitment by all parties. We are very excited about this project as it highlights Claxton’s rigless P&A capabilities and reflects the expertise of Claxton as a trusted partner in vessel-based decommissioning.”

