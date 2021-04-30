Naftogaz Chief Pledges to Work with International Partners

Ukraine's state-run energy firm Naftogaz will continue to cooperate with international partners, new Chief Executive Yuriy Vitrenko said on Friday.

The sacking of the previous Naftogaz head had prompted a warning from Ukraine's Western backers who said integrity and transparency in making such appointments was key to maintaining confidence in the country's commitment to reform.

Vitrenko, a senior Naftogaz official in previous years, said the company needed to return to profit after it reported a loss of $684 million in 2020. The loss was the official reason given for the dismissal of the former CEO.





(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Edmund Blair)