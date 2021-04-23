Shelf Drilling Jack-up Scores Three-year Contract in India

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has landed a three-year contract for one of its jack-up drilling rigs with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in India.

The Dubai-headquartered shallow water drilling specialist said its J.T. Angel jack-up has been hired for operations in the Mumbai High, in the Arabian Sea offshore India.

The planned start-up of operations is the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 300-foot jack-up rig J.T. Angel is of a Friede & Goldman L-780 Model II design built in 1982. It has been under contract with ONGC from March 2019 to March 2021.

Shelf Drilling currently has eight rigs stationed off India.