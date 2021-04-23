Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shelf Drilling Jack-up Scores Three-year Contract in India

April 23, 2021

© Gwenolé de Kermenhuy / MarineTraffic.com
© Gwenolé de Kermenhuy / MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has landed a three-year contract for one of its jack-up drilling rigs with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in India.

The Dubai-headquartered shallow water drilling specialist said its J.T. Angel jack-up has been hired for operations in the Mumbai High, in the Arabian Sea offshore India.

The planned start-up of operations is the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 300-foot jack-up rig J.T. Angel is of a Friede & Goldman L-780 Model II design built in 1982. It has been under contract with ONGC from March 2019 to March 2021.

Shelf Drilling currently has eight rigs stationed off India.

Drilling Asia Rigs India Jack-ups

Related Offshore News

Illustration: Danish Energy Agency

Ørsted to Bid for Danish North Sea Energy Island
Chevron’s affiliate in Myanmar, Unocal Myanmar Offshore Co. Ltd. (UMOCL), has a 28.3 percent ownership interest in a production sharing contract (PSC) for the production of natural gas from the Yadana, Badamyar and Sein fields, within Blocks M5 and M6, in the Andaman Sea Photo: Yadana Platform / File Photo: Total - Photographer: GLADIEU STEPHAN

Chevron Lobbies U.S. Officials to Protect its Energy...


Trending Offshore News

Credi: Aker Solutions

VIDEO: Aker Solutions Wraps First Phase of the Hywind...
Energy
A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Six Rescued, Dozen Missing After Lift Boat Capsizes in...
Offshore

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Schlumberger and Equinor Partner for Data Project

Schlumberger and Equinor Partner for Data Project

Siem Spearfish Lands Gulf of Mexico Contract

Siem Spearfish Lands Gulf of Mexico Contract

New York City Sues Exxon, BP, Shell Over Climate Change

New York City Sues Exxon, BP, Shell Over Climate Change

Oil Edges Higher on US, Europe Demand Hopes

Oil Edges Higher on US, Europe Demand Hopes

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine