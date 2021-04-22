Woodside Taps Zenith Energy for Senegal Drilling Support

Aberdeen-based well management company Zenith Energy has won a multi-year contract with Australian oil and gas firm Woodside Energy in Senegal.

The agreement is for the provision of drilling and completion engineering and ad-hoc support services for the Sangomar field development offshore Senegal and is set to see Zenith create in excess of 25 jobs over the four-year period.

The Sangomar development, consisting of the drilling and completion of 23 subsea development wells, will be Senegal's first offshore oil development, targeting the production of ~231 MMbbl of oil resources (P50 gross) via a MODEC-supplied FPSO.

Woodside has contracted Diamond Offshore for two well-based contracts for the drill rigs Ocean BlackRhino and Ocean BlackHawk with the drilling and completions campaign set to begin mid-2021.

"The contract will be serviced by Zenith’s experienced teams in the UK and Australia, showcasing the company’s abilities to handle significant contracts globally between multiple locations," Zenith said.

The company provides specialist expertise for the complete well life cycle from the conceptual design phases through to field development planning, well operations, well intervention, and well abandonments.

Zenith Energy’s Managing Director, Martin Booth, said: “This contract is of significant importance to Zenith and builds on the relationship and services we have provided Woodside to date. We are delighted to be supporting an Operator like Woodside in the final preparation and then execution phases of their development in Senegal. We look forward to being part of the team, providing our experienced deepwater personnel to support the delivery of this campaign.”

Zenith Energy Australia’s COO, Tom Terris, said: “This contract win really highlights our ability to provide our services internationally, on high-profile projects. We very much look forward to developing our strong relationship with Woodside, working closely with our UK headquarters for this long-term development project.”

