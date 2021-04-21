Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Santos Posts 9% Revenue Rise, Sees Higher LNG Prices in Q2

April 21, 2021

(Photo: Santos)
(Photo: Santos)

Australian gas producer Santos Ltd on Thursday posted a 9.2% rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by firmer commodity markets as global economies recover from last year's pandemic lows, and forecast stronger liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for the second quarter.

Easing curbs and increasing energy demand in the last few months have lifted commodity prices after the COVID-19 outbreak battered energy markets in 2020. LNG prices hit a record high in January this year.

"Business benefited from higher commodity prices and a low free cash flow breakeven oil price. This was despite the three-month lag in oil-linked LNG prices, which should see stronger prices in the second quarter," CEO Kevin Gallagher said.

However, average sales prices for its LNG during the quarter fell to $6.12 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu) from $8.88 per mmBtu a year earlier.

Santos said it produced 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) during the period, up from 17.9 mmboe last year, narrowly beating the RBC estimate of 24.4 mmboe.

The company's revenue rose to $964 million from $883 million a year earlier but missed an RBC estimate of $1.05 billion.



(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

LNG Industry News Production Natural Gas Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Transocean Norge - Credit: Oystein Meland/MarineTraffic.com

Equinor Finds Oil and Gas in Norwegian Sea. Production...
angomar FPSO Illustration - Credit: Woodside

Path Clear for Woodside to Take Over FAR's Sangomar Stake...


Trending Offshore News

A U.S. Coast Guard Response Boat-Medium boat crew heads toward the capsized lift boat Seacor Power about 8 miles off Port Fourchon, La. on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew...
Offshore
© Patrick Jennings / Adobe Stock

ExxonMobil Floats $100 Billion Carbon Storage Project
Offshore

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Santos Posts 9% Revenue Rise, Sees Higher LNG Prices in Q2

Santos Posts 9% Revenue Rise, Sees Higher LNG Prices in Q2

Atlantic Shores to Deploy Research Buoys at U.S. Offshore Wind Lease Area

Atlantic Shores to Deploy Research Buoys at U.S. Offshore Wind Lease Area

Rystad: Oil Demand to Peak in 2026

Rystad: Oil Demand to Peak in 2026

FourPhase DualFlow Tech Helps Restore Output from Danish North Sea Well

FourPhase DualFlow Tech Helps Restore Output from Danish North Sea Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine