Equinor Finds Oil and Gas in Norwegian Sea. Production Start-up Imminent

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor, with its partners Total and Vår Energi, has made an oil and gas discovery in a new segment belonging to the Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea.

Recoverable resources are so far estimated at between 3.0 and 4.2 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalent, corresponding to 19 – 26 million barrels of oil equivalent, Equinor said.

“It is encouraging to prove new resources that can extend the life of producing fields in the Norwegian Sea,” says Nick Ashton, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Exploration well 6407/1-A-3 BH in production licence 073 was drilled from subsea template A at Tyrihans North. The Tyrians field is located in the middle of the Norwegian Sea, some 25 kilometers southeast of the Åsgard field and 220 kilometers northwest of Trondheim.

"The licensees consider the discovery commercial and intend to start production immediately," Equinor said.

“Thanks to the location we are able to put the discovery on stream over the Tyrihans field immediately, which will both ensure good profitability and low CO2 emissions from production,” says Ashton.

The purpose of the well was to prove petroleum in lower-mid Jurassic reservoir rocks (Ile and Tilje formations).

The well struck a gas column of about 43 meters and an oil column of about 15 meters in the Ile formation, including about 76 meters of moderate to good reservoir quality sandstone. In the Tilje formation moderate to good quality water-bearing reservoir was struck.

The well was not formation tested, but data acquisition and sampling took place. This is the sixth exploration well drilled on the Tyrihans field, and the fifth exploration well drilled in production licence 73 awarded in the 5th licensing round in 1982.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 3998 meters below the sea level and a measured depth of 5332 meters. The well was completed in the Åre formation from the lower Jurassic period in 288 meters of water.

The pilot will be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 6407/1-A-3 BH was drilled by the Transocean Norge drilling rig, which will now continue drilling the producer 6407/1-A-3 CH on the Tyrihans field.