Express Engineering Opens New Assembly and Test Center in Gateshead

April 19, 2021

Credit: Express Engineering
Credit: Express Engineering

UK-based subsea equipment specialist Express Engineering has opened its new assembly and test center.

The investment in a 48,000 sq. ft. purpose-built center in Gateshead in the North of England is part of the company's broader product strategy to supply assembled and tested actuators, connections, and tooling for wellheads and subsea production systems for the oil and gas sector.

"As the £3.5m center, located on the Team Valley, gears up in the coming months, the company will be boosting its team of skilled project engineers and managers to work on new offshore technologies and associated upstream products now under development," Express Engineering, whose clients list includes well-known industry names such as TechnipFMC, Baker Hughes and Aker Solutions, said.

"The opening of the center comes as Express Engineering continues to maintain strong growth since embarking on a refocused business plan at the end of 2018. This has seen sales in the oil and gas sector grow significantly, resulting in a jump in revenues to more than £35m for 2020," the company added.

Chairman Chris Thompson is optimistic about the offshore subsea market in 2021 and excited about the new projects and opportunities coming on stream.

He said: “We have a healthy order book for 2021 and anticipate significant market sector growth in the next three years. The new center positions us strongly for further expansion and success as we look forward to providing customers with the most competitive, high-quality subsea products.

“As an international subsea engineering sector specialist, the additional capacity will significantly enhance Express Engineering’s response times and operational performance and productivity whilst maintaining the highest standards of safety and reliability.”

Tim Witty, development director at UK Land Estates, said: “As 2021 picks up pace and the North East’s businesses look to the future, we’re glad to see Express Engineering go from strength to strength with the opening of its new center. We’ve worked closely with Express Engineering on getting the site up and running and are pleased to see our joint effort come to fruition.”

Engineering Industry News Europe

