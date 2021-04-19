Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Kraken Robotics Buys Brazil's 13 Robotics

April 19, 2021

Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO / Photo courtesy Kraken Robotics
Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO / Photo courtesy Kraken Robotics

Canada-based offshore robotics company Kraken Robotics has acquired Brazil's 13 Robotics Ltda of Brazil (“13R”).

The 13R team, with offices in Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, Brazil, consists of software developers and engineers who have significant experience in underwater robotics and autonomous systems for the energy markets, Kraken said.

"Since inception in 2013, 13R have completed projects for a number of global energy companies, with a focus on autonomous underwater inspection in offshore oil and gas as well as renewable energy," Kraken said.

Commenting on the acquisition, Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO said, “Kraken has known and worked with members of the 13R team since 2016. We look forward to utilizing their expertise in robotic system development, leveraging their relationships with leading international energy companies, and to them providing a base of opportunity for Robotics/Data as a Service capabilities in South America. 

"As the offshore energy markets continue to focus on reduction of costs and reduction of greenhouse gases through the use of resident autonomous systems, Kraken and the 13R team will be well positioned to support the need for clean, efficient and cost-effective technology.”

Consideration for the 13R acquisition was US$220,000 cash.

