World's First: CMHI's Offshore Rig Gets DNV's 'Smart vessel' Notation

Shen Lan Tan Suo, a semi-submersible drilling rig from China Merchant Heavy Industry (CMHI), has received DNV’s Smart vessel notation compliance certificate. The rig is now the world’s first offshore unit the first to receive DNV's newly developed notation.

The voluntary Smart vessel notation from DNV provides a framework for assessing and visualizing digital vessel features and shows that a vessel is utilizing enhancements that improve operations, efficiency, and reduced environmental impacts, DNV explained.

The Smart notation demonstrates that the data collection infrastructure of the offshore drilling rig, and its ability to ensure reliable and safe data collection from multiple systems onboard has been subject to quality assurance from an independent third party.

“Data streams from sensors and other sources of information are increasingly becoming an essential part of decision-making and used as input for monitoring, control, quality assurance, and verification,” said DNV’s Offshore Classification Director Geir Fuglerud.

The rig has also been awarded the qualifiers D-INF(P) for data-driven verification processes, and EEN, which recognizes solutions that provide improved energy efficiency and reduced harmful emissions, focusing on technologies that are considered cost, energy, and emission-efficient for the operation of the vessel. DNV Maritime’s Regional Manager for Greater China, Norbert Kray, presents the Smart notation compliance certificate to Mei Xianzhi, General Manager of China Merchant Heavy Industry (Jiangsu).

DNV Maritime’s Regional Manager for Greater China, Norbert Kray, presented DNV’s Smart notation compliance certificate for the CM-SD1000 medium and deep-water drilling rig to Mei Xianzhi, General Manager of China Merchant Heavy Industry (Jiangsu), in a ceremony held at DNV’s regional headquarters in Shanghai.

Kray said that CMHI, as the first in the world to apply DNV's newly developed Smart notation, demonstrated that in digitalization and automation the company had both the foresight to look to future needs and the ability to deliver in practice.

“We are very honored that Shen Lan Tan Suo was awarded the world’s first Smart notation from DNV,” said CMHI's Xianzhi. “We thank DNV for their strong support during the project.”

"Digitalization and intellectualization are the general trends in technological development. Digital transformation is one of the development strategies for CMHI and we are committed to building the internal industry chain of ship repair and ship construction through smart operation and maintenance while adding value to end users with services supporting the life cycle of ships,” he said.

Shen Lan Tan Suo is the CM-SD1000 rig that uses the R6 mooring system, with a maximum of 12 mooring points and an ultra-high-strength anchor chain that can be quickly laid in up to 800 meters of water and adapt to global sea operations.

The offshore unit utilizes an integrated multi-functional drilling system, which, according to the press material by DNV, can improve the efficiency of conventional drilling equipment by nearly 30%. It is also equipped with a new independently developed intelligent operation and maintenance system, which can collect data on the operating status of the rig in real-time.