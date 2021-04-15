Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
U.S. Ready to Facilitate Maritime Border Dispute Talks Between Israel and Lebanon

April 15, 2021

Flags of Lebanon and Israel (Credit:luzitanija /AdobeStock)
The United States stands ready to facilitate maritime border talks between Lebanon and Israel that will have benefits for the crisis-hit Lebanese economy, a U.S. envoy said on Thursday.

On a visit to Beirut, Under Secretary of State David Hale blamed Lebanese leaders for failing to end a deadlock in cabinet talks to tackle the collapse, which has crashed the currency. He warned that "those who continue to obstruct" progress open themselves up to punitive actions, without naming individuals.

As part of its pressure campaign on Tehran, Washington escalated sanctions last year against Lebanese allies of Hezbollah, hitting former ministers on charges of corruption and ties to the Iran-backed group, which it classifies as terrorist.

Hale accused Hezbollah and Iran of undermining the state after meeting on Thursday with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, a political ally of the group whose son-in-law became a target of U.S. sanctions.

Hale said that talks with Iran on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal could foster regional stability but "would only be the beginning of our work" as the United States addresses "the other elements of Iran's destabilising behavior".

While pledging not to abandon U.S. interests in Lebanon, Hale said resolving a maritime border dispute with Israel would "have potential to unlock significant economic benefits for Lebanon".

The two neighbouring enemies launched negotiations last year, a culmination of years of U.S. diplomacy, which have since stalled. The dispute has held up offshore exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. While Israel pumps gas from offshore fields, Lebanon has yet to find commercial reserves. 

(Reporting by Beirut bureau; Editing by Toby Chopra and Gareth Jones)

Legal Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Regulations Mediterranean Sea

