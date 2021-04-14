Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ex-Bibby Offshore Man Takes Helm of Decom North Sea

April 14, 2021

Fraser Moonie - Image Cropped - Credit: DNS
Fraser Moonie - Image Cropped - Credit: DNS

Decom North Sea (DNS), a UK-based body dedicated to the oil and gas decommissioning sector, has announced the appointment of Fraser Moonie, former COO of Bibby Offshore, as Chief Executive Officer.  

"Well-known across the international marketplace, Fraser brings over 25 years’ experience to the role, including 15 years with Bibby Offshore where he was instrumental in growing the company into one of the global subsea industry’s key players," Decom North Sea said:

"His decommissioning-specific experience includes some of the sector’s highest profile campaigns; from [..] Phillips Maureen platform re-float project in 2001 through to 2015’s ConocoPhillips MacCulloch and 2017’s CNR Murchison, with international experience in the Gulf of Mexico decommissioning for  Shell Pipeline (Shell Oil US) in the same year," DNS added.

Moonie said: "I join Decom North Sea at what continues to be an extraordinary time for society and a challenging time to be in business. I believe that the next five years are critical to our industry and that Decom North Sea has a key role to play in facilitating domestic and international success for its members."  

“Continuing the sterling work of my predecessor and his board of directors, my aim is to consolidate DNS’ position as a key voice within the decommissioning arena. Operator, supply chain and  regulator communities share a joint vision to provide safe, cost-effective and environmentally sound decommissioning as the  energy transition accelerates – and DNS exists to provide a vital link between each group, facilitating their joint success.” 

Jinda Nelson, Chair of DNS’ board of directors added: “We are thrilled to welcome Fraser to Decom North Sea, knowing that his global decommissioning experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and engaging manner make him a perfect candidate to drive the DNS strategy.  

“Highly respected and with  outstanding, well-documented leadership skills, Fraser’s passion for  this industry is clear and we are convinced that he will play an  important part in the future of the organization and wider decom sector.” 

DNS’ interim Managing  Director, Will Rowley, who has led and developed the organization during the past 12 months, will support a smooth transition before continuing his long-standing involvement with DNS, the industry body said.

Energy People Industry News Activity Decommissioning Jobs news People and Companies

Related Offshore News

Sea Ice in the Chukchi Sea - Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Under CC BY 2.0 License

U.S. Appeals Court Affirms Atlantic, Arctic Offshore...
An offshore platform in Qatar - Credit: Qatargas

Saipem Bags Additional Offshore Work in Qatar Worth $350M

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat Capsizes off Louisiana

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat Capsizes off Louisiana

Nicola Offshore, Cyprus Subsea Partner Up

Nicola Offshore, Cyprus Subsea Partner Up

Total Delays Offshore Drilling Plans in South Africa

Total Delays Offshore Drilling Plans in South Africa

Emerson Moves Repsol's Exploration Data to the Cloud

Emerson Moves Repsol's Exploration Data to the Cloud

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine