BP Makes Oil Discovery at Puma West Well in Gulf of Mexico

BP on Tuesday today announced an oil discovery at the Puma West prospect in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The well, located in the Green Canyon Block 821, was drilled by BP on behalf of partners Chevron and Talos Energy.

It is located west of the BP-operated Mad Dog field and is approximately 131 miles off the coast of Louisiana in 4,108 feet of water. The well was drilled to a total depth of 23,530 feet (~7172 meters).

"The well encountered oil pay in a high-quality Miocene reservoir with fluid properties similar to productive Miocene reservoirs in the area. Preliminary data supports the potential for a commercial volume of hydrocarbons," BP said.

Commenting on the discovery, Starlee Sykes, BP senior vice president Gulf of Mexico and Canada, said: “Our resilient and focused hydrocarbons business is core to bp’s strategy, and in the Gulf of Mexico we invest and explore in the reservoirs we know best. We are using our seismic expertise and drilling capability to safely find and develop advantaged oil and gas. We look forward to evaluating the potential of this discovery and its competitiveness across BP’s global portfolio. I’m proud of our team for delivering this project – especially during a global pandemic.”

The Puma West exploration prospect was evaluated following the farm-in by BP to Talos-owned Green Canyon Block 821 and subsequent farm-in by Chevron.

BP is the operator and holds a 50.0% working interest. Talos and Chevron each hold a 25.0% working interest. The Puma West discovery is located less than 15 miles from the Mad Dog field, operated by BP.

In a separate statement, Talos said the partners would start an appraisal program that will better define the discovered resource. The wellbore has been suspended as a keeper well to preserve future utility, the company said.

Talos Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "We are very excited about this discovery as well as the broader potential in this area. Puma West is a great example of the class of high-impact catalyst opportunities still available in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Advancements in seismic technology, operational efficiency and safety at these depths, combined with ample available infrastructure, support robust project economics while also providing material domestic energy resources to consumers with a small environmental footprint. We look forward to working through our results, planning the appraisal and advancing this project to its next phase with BP and Chevron."